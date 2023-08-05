Niger Coup: Soldiers Announce Termination of Ambassadorship in Four Countries, Detained President Calls for Coup to End

Title: Niger Coup Soldiers Announce Termination of Ambassadorships in Four Countries; Bazum Calls for an End to the Coup

Beijing, August 4th – In a significant development, the soldiers behind the recent coup in Niger have declared the abolition of the military cooperation agreement between Niger and France. Furthermore, they have announced the termination of Niger’s ambassadorship to four countries. In response, detained President Bazum has released a statement calling for an end to the coup and the restoration of constitutional order.

The coup soldiers made their statement via Niger’s national television station on August 3rd. Along with the abolition of the military cooperation agreement with France, Niger’s ambassadorial functions in France, the United States, Nigeria, and Togo have also been terminated. The statement issued a warning, stating that the newly-formed junta would swiftly respond to any aggression or attempted aggression against Niger.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Committee of the Chiefs of Defense Staff held a special meeting on August 2nd and 3rd to discuss the situation in Niger. During the meeting, Moussa, the ECOWAS Political, Peace and Security Commissioner, stated that military intervention would only be considered as a last option. However, he emphasized that ECOWAS must be prepared for any unpredictable events.

As a form of sanction, Nigeria decided to cut off power supply to Niger on August 2nd. This move is expected to have a significant impact, as 70% of Niger’s electricity is reliant on Nigeria. The World Bank has also suspended loans to Niger as a result of the coup.

The leader of the Niger coup, Chiani, delivered a televised speech on August 2nd, firmly rejecting all interference in Niger’s internal affairs. Additionally, he stated that the Committee for the Defense of the Fatherland would not accept any sanctions imposed by ECOWAS and would not succumb to threats from any party.

President Bazum, who is currently detained, published an article in The Washington Post on August 3rd, calling on the international community to assist Niger in ending the coup and restoring constitutional order. This article marked his first extensive statement since his detention. Bazum highlighted the plight of those illegally imprisoned in the coup, stressing the potential of terrorist groups exploiting the country’s instability and using it as a base to attack neighboring nations. He demanded the immediate release of all unlawfully detained individuals.

According to reports from Agence France-Presse, Reuters, and the Associated Press, France evacuated its citizens from Niger on August 1st and 2nd. Despite these evacuations, approximately 1,500 French counter-terrorism soldiers remain deployed in Niger. The United States has also organized chartered flights to evacuate non-emergency personnel from Niger. The U.S. embassy in the country continues to operate with limited emergency services.

On August 3rd, French Foreign Minister Colonne took to social media to announce her discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken regarding the situation in Niger. Both countries reiterated their support for President Bazum.

The coup took place on July 26th when members of the Niger Presidential Guard detained President Bazum and announced the establishment of the National Committee for the Defense of the Motherland. They dismissed President Bazum from power and assumed control of state affairs. Following the coup, the United Nations, the African Union, ECOWAS, the European Union, and several countries including France and the United States condemned the military takeover and refused to recognize the military regime.