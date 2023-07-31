Niger: first photo of President Bazoum online after coup

The first image of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum who was ousted after the coup d’état has been published online: the image shows him smiling and in good health during a meeting with the president of neighboring Chad Mahamat Idriss Déby. The Guardian writes, quoting Déby’s Facebook post, explaining that he went to Niger “to explore all avenues and find a peaceful solution to the crisis.”. The Chadian president also posted a photo of him with coup leader Abdourahamane Tchiani, also smiling. According to some sources, Bazoum is being held in the presidential residence.

The Farnesina is following the case of the two Italians, a pilot and an aeronautical maintenance technician from a Lazio company, who were stranded in a hotel in Niamey. The two who work for an aeronautical maintenance company in the province of Frosinone, Heli World of Anagni, were in the Nigerien capital for maintenance on a series of aircraft for an oil company. “We are in constant contact with our staff and with the embassy – Domenico Beccidelli, administrator of Heli World and the Construction Center said yesterday – but we are very worried about a situation of strong tension” in the country.

“Italy on the front line to face the crisis in Niger. I had telephone conversations with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell” and the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. “We are working on a diplomatic solution to protect democracy. We are constantly following the Italians in Niger”. This was underlined in a tweet by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

