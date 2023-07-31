Home » Niger: first photo of President Bazoum online after coup
World

Niger: first photo of President Bazoum online after coup

by admin
Niger: first photo of President Bazoum online after coup

The first image of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum who was ousted after the coup d’état has been published online: the image shows him smiling and in good health during a meeting with the president of neighboring Chad Mahamat Idriss Déby. The Guardian writes, quoting Déby’s Facebook post, explaining that he went to Niger “to explore all avenues and find a peaceful solution to the crisis.”. The Chadian president also posted a photo of him with coup leader Abdourahamane Tchiani, also smiling. According to some sources, Bazoum is being held in the presidential residence.

The Farnesina is following the case of the two Italians, a pilot and an aeronautical maintenance technician from a Lazio company, who were stranded in a hotel in Niamey. The two who work for an aeronautical maintenance company in the province of Frosinone, Heli World of Anagni, were in the Nigerien capital for maintenance on a series of aircraft for an oil company. “We are in constant contact with our staff and with the embassy – Domenico Beccidelli, administrator of Heli World and the Construction Center said yesterday – but we are very worried about a situation of strong tension” in the country.

“Italy on the front line to face the crisis in Niger. I had telephone conversations with the EU High Representative Josep Borrell” and the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna. “We are working on a diplomatic solution to protect democracy. We are constantly following the Italians in Niger”. This was underlined in a tweet by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

See also  A US federal court sentences one of the participants in the 2021 US Congress attack to 12 years in prison

Read the full article on ANSA.it

You may also like

Action to control mosquitoes in the area of...

Bethesda and Virtuos Games are working on an...

The entrepreneur of the sweets of “Nonna Vincenza”...

Pope Francis Remembers Victims of Beirut Port Bombing...

breaking latest news of Damien Rice’s concert at...

Udinese transfer market – Fabbian asks for certainties:...

The hotel of the Spanish national team caught...

Mother of Businesswoman Sada Goray Questions Daughter’s Detention...

Mortar and pestle: Traditional manual grinders for flour...

Multiple Shootings Leave at Least 4 Dead in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy