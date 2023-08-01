Home » Niger, France initiates the evacuation of its citizens from the country. Tajani: “Special flight for Italians who want to return”
He strong anti-French sentiment made explicit by the demonstrators who took to the streets after the military coup and the growing insecurity convinced Paris to order the evacuation of all its citizens from Niger. While the military of Republic currently remain in the country, both to try to convince the men of the self-proclaimed leader Abdourahmane Tchiani to take a step back both to protect national interests linked above all to uranium mines needed for French nuclear power plants, for everyone else, going home is the safest solution. And the French decision was followed by the Italian one, communicated by the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajanito make available to fellow citizens a special flight to leave the country: “The Italian government – ​​he wrote on Twitter – has decided to offer our fellow citizens present in Niamey the possibility of leaving the city on a special flight to Italy. The Embassy in Niamey will remain open and operational, also to contribute to the mediation efforts a course”.

“Taking into account the situation a Niamey, of the violence perpetrated the day before yesterday against our embassy and the closure of the airspace which leaves our compatriots without the possibility of leaving the country by their own means, France is preparing the evacuation of its citizens and of European citizens who wish to leave the country”, states the Foreign Ministry in a note, underlining that “this evacuation begins today”. Paris, the ministry added, is willing to evacuate “even European citizens who want it”.

However, the French media speak of a “very calm” situation in Niamey, the capital, since Sunday afternoon. “Here there is little talk of this anti-French sentiment of which much is said abroad – said the correspondent of bfmtv – There are many people who have told us ‘you are not the targets, it is France and the French system. For you citizens, no problem’”.

