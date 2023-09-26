Niger, France withdraws troops and ambassador. The coup plotters: historic moment

Listen to the audio version of the article

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on September 24 that Paris will withdraw its troops and ambassador from Niger, the Sahelian country fresh from the coup that ousted former elected leader Mohamed Bazoum at the end of July 2023.

The junta that came to power with the coup d’état rejoices and speaks of a “historic moment”, a “new stage” towards the sovereignty of Niamey compared to the interference criticized by the Westerners. France currently deploys 1,500 soldiers in the country, considered until a few months ago one of the last anchors of stability in a region that was the protagonist of four coups between 2020 and 2022 alone in Mali and Burkina Faso. “The colonialist imperialist forces are no longer welcome,” the coup plotters declared in a statement.

The pressure of the coup plotters. The ambassador is also gone

The withdrawal should be completed within the year, following the departure of the French military in Mali and Burkina Faso. The break announced by Macron represents a reversal of direction compared to the line initially maintained by Paris, determined to maintain its garrison over Niamey and reject the coup plotters’ ultimatum for the demobilization of its contingent by the beginning of September 2023.

The Elysée has always refused to recognize the authority of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland, as the military junta has renamed itself, calling for Bazoum’s reinstatement and ignoring pressure from the military. The about-face came after the coup plotters closed the airspace to French commercial flights, the seal of a climate of hostility against “individuals and institutions” who “threaten the plans and interests” of Niger.

The exodus of troops is accompanied by the repatriation of Ambassador Sylvain Itté and “several diplomats” operating in the country, Macron underlined, admitting that there is no longer room to “collaborate” against terrorist violence in the region. For now, the economic activities under Paris’ sphere of influence also seem to be paying the price. The Associated Press agency reports that the French nuclear group Orano has also stopped its activities uranium processing in Niger sites, obstructed by the sanctions imposed so far on the coup plotters. ECOWAS, the community of West African economies, has approved a retaliation package that includes cutting electricity supplies from Nigeria, the source of 70% of the electricity consumed in Niamey. The other threat is that of military intervention, which has remained in the air since the beginning of the conflict.

