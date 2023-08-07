Niger has closed its airspace

The military junta that carried out the coup in Niger on July 26 closed Sunday evening the airspace over the whole country, saying the measure is to counter the threat of military intervention by a neighboring country. A few hours earlier the ultimatum had expired that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), an organization that includes 15 African states, had given to the military junta that carried out a coup in Niger to return power to the president democratically Mohamed Bazoum elected: on Sunday 30 July the organization had given the junta seven days, threatening military intervention if Bazoum was not reinstated.

A representative of the military junta, reading a statement on live TV Sunday evening, said that “as the threat of intervention is becoming more concrete, Nigerien airspace is closed as of today.” The statement also said that Nigerien intelligence had received information that “a foreign power” was preparing to invade the country. According to the plane tracking site Flightradar24no plane was flying over Niger on Sunday evening.

At the moment actually ECOWAS is divided on how to act, but the situation is tense and in the meantime in Niamey, the capital of Niger, thousands of people demonstrated in support of the junta that took power.

The junta is led by Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the Presidential Guard, the elite army unit that carried out the coup, whose power and influence Bazoum had sought over the years to reduce. The coup was immediately distinguished by strong anti-French sentiments (Niger is a former French colony), and as on other occasions, many demonstrators chanted slogans against France and praised Russia, which in recent years has gained a lot of influence in the Sahel area, the one where Niger is located.

Second AFP around 30,000 people took part in the demonstrations (Niger has around 25 million inhabitants). Some of them have set about watch over roundabouts and check parked cars, following the instructions of the junta which had recommended to pay attention to the military intervention of foreign forces or the possible presence of spies.

The ultimatum given by ECOWAS had also assumed importance because countries such as Burkina Faso and Mali, both suspended from the organization following their own coups, had in the meantime explicitly said they were willing to intervene in defense of the military junta which rules Niger. In a joint statement, the military governments of the two countries had written that “any military intervention against Niger is equivalent to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali”. After the coup, ECOWAS had also imposed a no-fly zone on Niger for all commercial flights (meaning that ECOWAS countries reserved the right to shoot down all planes over Niger, which however is not happened) and economic sanctions against members of the military junta.

It is not clear what will happen now. To be able to move the ECOWAS he needs consensus of two-thirds of its member states or unanimity (depending on the case, and there is no precise information on how these rules apply to the case of the intervention in Niger). In recent days, divisions within the organization have also emerged over whether to act on their threats.

On Saturday, on the eve of the ultimatum expiration, the Senate of Nigeria, the huge and influential African state that currently heads ECOWAS, he urged President Bola Tinubu not to intervene militarily in Niger and to first evaluate other options for resolving the crisis. The Nigerian Constitution provides that the Senate approves any deployment of the armed forces outside the national borders, with some exceptions: for Tinubu, reacting decisively and harshly to the coup d’état in Niger could also be useful for electoral reasons internal to his presidency of Nigeria , beyond ECOWAS.

In addition to Nigeria, Algeria and Chad, which however are not part of ECOWAS, have also expressed very critical positions on the possibility of military intervention in Niger, with even more categorical words from the Nigerian Senate: in an interview on Saturday Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said his country “categorically rejects any military intervention”.

Analysts interviewed by the press also expressed perplexity about the opportunity for ECOWAS to launch an armed intervention in Niger, come Cameron Hudson of the Africa Program of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, heard by Al Jazeera. According to Hudson, an intervention would most likely cause “uncontrollable violence” in Niger, to the detriment of the population and in a country which, like others in the Sahel, is very unstable.

In the meantime, the uncertainty and political instability caused by the coup in Niger have already had concrete consequences on the local population: following the economic sanctions imposed by ECOWAS, the prices of many food products have increased and there have been interruptions of electricity in several cities due to the blockade of energy supplies by Nigeria, with which Niger borders to the south.

– Read also: Around the coup in Niger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

