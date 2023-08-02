Niger, Italians departed from Niamey on a special flight

The special flight with Italian and foreign citizens on board who decided to leave Niger after the coup d’état left Niamey. The Foreign Minister communicated it on Twitter, Antonio Tajanithanking the defense ministry, the Italian embassy in Niger and the Farnesina crisis unit.

The flight will land at Rome’s Ciampino airport around 4:45am. The compatriots returning to Italy will be welcomed by Tajani himself.

The special flight from Niamey has just taken off with Italian and foreign citizens on board who have decided to leave from #Niger. The arrival is expected in the early hours of the morning in Rome. thank the @MinisteroDifesaour Embassy in Niger and the Crisis Unit @ItalyMFA. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) August 1, 2023

Meanwhile, a French plane landed in Paris with 262 people on board, almost all of French nationality, evacuated from the West African country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

