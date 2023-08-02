Home » Niger, Italians departed from Niamey on a special flight
World

Niger, Italians departed from Niamey on a special flight

by admin
Niger, Italians departed from Niamey on a special flight

The special flight with Italian and foreign citizens on board who decided to leave Niger after the coup d’état left Niamey. The Foreign Minister communicated it on Twitter, Antonio Tajanithanking the defense ministry, the Italian embassy in Niger and the Farnesina crisis unit.

The flight will land at Rome’s Ciampino airport around 4:45am. The compatriots returning to Italy will be welcomed by Tajani himself.

Meanwhile, a French plane landed in Paris with 262 people on board, almost all of French nationality, evacuated from the West African country.

See also  Chubais, Putin's envoy, resigned in protest, according to the media

You may also like

Players Sue Lizzo | Fun

Ludogorets dropped out of the Champions League qualifiers...

The cylindrical object found on an Australian beach...

weather alert report for tomorrow, Wednesday 02 August...

Niger, France and Spain evacuate their citizens from...

Russia Foils Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Ships in...

Udinese – Tomorrow we start again and it...

Chinese Websites Banning Mirror Sites to Preserve Authenticity...

Juve, Max Allegri on Lukaku: “In the face...

NGO AMAMI, strengthening the capacity of civil society...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy