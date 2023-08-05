Niger, last hours to avoid conflict. France and the EU side with Ecowas

Away with military agreements with France, empty negotiations and the coup plotters’ trench against the “inhuman” sanctions of the adversaries. There are no glimmers on Niger, the Sahelian country returning from coup d’état of 26 July against President-elect Mohamed Bazoum.

Relations between putschisti and the – former – international partners are only heating up, while an insidious deadline approaches: the ultimatum set for tomorrow 6 August by Ecowas, the community of West African economies, for the restoration of constitutional order overturned by the blitz of over 10 days ago.

Otherwise, the block of countries “could” resort to force against the coup plotters, supported in turn by the other military juntas that shore up West Africa and the Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea). The Nigerian president and current leader of ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu, briefed the Abuja Senate on 4 August on possible military action against the junta.

The day after, France and the EU sided with the “efforts” of the community and in favor of Bazoum’s return to power, while the Associated Press agency reports that the coup plotters turned to the Russian contractors of the private company Wagner. Exactly the scenario that Brussels would have wanted to avoid.

Agreements with France cancelled, flop of Ecowas delegation

Niger arrives at the day of the verdict in an increasingly nervous climate, thanks to the latest tears with Western countries and the shipwreck of the negotiations attempted so far. The “National Council for the Protection of the Fatherland”, as the junta has renamed itself, announced on the morning of August 5 the cancellation of the military agreements with France: a blow to the former settlers and their deployment of 1,500 soldiers in what was described as the last “bastion” of stability after the coups in Burkina Faso and Mali. The French Foreign Ministry replied that only the “legitimate Nigerien authorities” can rescind the agreements signed bilaterally, once again calling for Bazoum’s return to power.