Niger no longer wants anything to do with France

Loading player

The military junta that carried out a coup and seized power in Niger on Thursday evening expressed its willingness to terminate five military cooperation agreements currently in force with France. The junta spokesman who made the announcement, Amadou Abdramane, ha said that the new Nigerien government will send France a formal communication in this regard: for the moment no other details have been given.

The five military agreements in question were concluded between 1977 and 2020 and regulate, among other things, the presence in Niger of approximately 1,500 French soldiers mainly engaged in operations to counter Islamic extremism spread throughout the Sahel region (some of these groups are affiliated with the Islamic State or al Qaeda). Before the coup, Niger had remained one of the few countries still governed by a president close to Western governments, therefore important for the fight against jihadism.

The announcement of the military junta of Niger was made on the 63rd anniversary of the country’s gaining independence from France. It is consistent with the strong anti-French sentiments that immediately characterized demonstrations in support of the coup. In the days immediately following they were indeed circulate several images of junta supporters waving placards or chanting slogans against France. Many of them cheered Russia, waving Russian flags or placards reading “Down with France, long live Putin”.

Several analysts believe that an eventual interruption of military collaboration between France and Niger would create a vacuum that will probably be filled by Russian military forces or by mercenaries from the Wagner group, as has happened in other West African states where coups, for example in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Also on Thursday, in addition to denouncing the military cooperation agreements with France, the Nigerien military junta he interrupted the transmissions in Niger of the French television news broadcasters RFI (Radio France internationale) e France24. The police also blocked access to the French embassy, ​​in front of which a few days ago supporters of the junta had demonstrated by singing chants in favor of the coup plotters, Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile France has finished the evacuation operations of its citizens in Niger, which began last Tuesday.

The military junta finally announced the revoke of the mandates of its ambassadors to France, the United States, Togo and Nigeria. The latter two countries are part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), an organization of 15 African states supported by Western governments. Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and now also Niger have recently been excluded from the organization, in all cases after coups (Niger’s is the seventh in Central and West Africa since 2020).

ECOWAS has threatened a military intervention in Niger in the event that the junta does not return power to the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum, deposed by the coup plotters: the juntas of Mali and Burkina Faso sided with the Nigerien junta with a statement in which they wrote that “any military intervention against Niger is equivalent to a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali”. Guinea has also expressed its solidarity with Niger. The ECOWAS ultimatum will expire on Sunday.

– Read also: Around the coup in Niger

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

