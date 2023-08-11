Niger, pro-coup leaders gather near the French military base in Niamey. Russia reiterates its opposition to armed intervention

The tension grows in Niger. Thousands of supporters of the military regime who took power in Niger after the coup they gathered near the French military base Of Niamey. The pro-coup plotters spell slogan hostile to Franceas told by journalists of theAfp. “Down with France, down with Ecowas,” protesters shouted. All this 24 hours after the announcement of the Economic Community of the West African states who, after Thursday’s summit, gave the green light to a possible military intervention to reinstate the president deposed on July 26 Mohamed Bazoum. The same president that the coup plotters threaten kill in case of attack.

Meanwhile the Russia reiterated that it is against armed intervention to resolve the crisis in Niger, believing that it could cause a “strong destabilization of the situation in the region Sahara-Sahel“. This was stated by the Foreign Ministry in a message posted on its official website and taken up by the agency Ria Novosti. Russia, the message adds, is instead in favor of “mediation efforts” by Ecowas, the Community of West African States.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turkit is said “extremely worried” for the conditions in which they come “arbitrarily inmates” the president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, his wife and his son. “I have received credible reports that the conditions of detention could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law. I have received reports that the electricity has gone out” and Bazoum and his family members “do not have access to clean drinking water – due to the hot temperatures in Niger – and medicine necessary”, adds Turk, according to which “those responsible for the detention of the president must guarantee the full respect and the protection of human rights his own and that of all the other inmates”.

The staff of the humanitarian organization Human Rights Watch he spoke to Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and others close to him: “I have had no electricity since August 2 and no contact with other people since August 4. I cannot receive relatives or friends who bring us food and other supplies. My son is sick, he has a serious heart problem and must see a doctor. They refused to let him receive medical treatment.” said the deposed leader on July 26, locked up with his wife and son for 16 days in his residence. His former deputy head of cabinet also denounces the conditions in which he is held Moussa Oumarou. According to what is learned, the coup leaders hold inmates and hundred members of the deposed government.

(above is a stock photo)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

