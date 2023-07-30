Niger, pro-coup leaders storm the French embassy shouting “Viva Putin”. The Elysium: “In the event of an attack we will respond”. Ultimatum from African countries: “Free Bazoum or we will use force”

We will not tolerate «any attack against France and its interests». This is President Emmanuel Macron’s response to the demonstrations held against the Paris embassy in Niamey, Niger, where in recent days a coup d’état brought General Abdourahamane Tiani to power, dismissing the head of state Mohamed Bazoum still under arrest to this day.

In fact, thousands of pro-coup protesters gathered in front of the French embassy in the capital of Niger, Niamey, after Paris suspended aid to the African country following the coup. Some protesters attempted to enter the building. Others tore down a plaque reading “French Embassy in Niger”, replacing it with flags of Niger and Russia, while others shouted “Long live Russia”, “Long live Putin” and “Down with France”. A small group also tried to break in before soldiers fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. “Anyone who attacks French citizens, the army, diplomats and businesses will see France respond in an immediate and intractable way,” promised the Elysée, which supports any initiative aimed at “restoring constitutional order” in the country. According to reports from the Quai d’Orsay, between 500 and 600 French citizens live in the Nigerien capital. And the leaders of Ecowas (the community of West African countries), meeting in Abuja, gave Niger one week to put an end to the coup d’état and have not ruled out the use of force in Niamey. Seven days to free Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum or “measures” including “the use of force” will be adopted.

Another of the invocations that resonates among the demonstrators is the request to “arrest” those who were previously in government “so that they can return the stolen millions”.

The French Foreign Ministry has condemned “any violence”. The security of the French embassy in Niamey, he explained, “is the responsibility of the host state”.

Paris’s requests are similar to those of the Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao), which at the end of a meeting held in Abuja, Nigeria, demanded the release of Bazoum and the “return to constitutional order ” In a week. Otherwise, Cedeao promises that “all necessary measures” will be taken, which could also include “the use of force”. An extrema ratio that the community does not seem to completely rule out, given that according to an AFP source, the army chiefs of staff of the member countries would be ready to meet for such an eventuality.

With the recent coup, France risks losing a crucial ally in the Sahel, after having severed relations with Mali and Burkina Faso, now close to Russia. For some time now, Moscow and Paris have been waging a silent war of influence in sub-Saharan Africa, with Wagner’s Russian contractors working alongside coup governments to ensure local security (often with episodes of violence against civilian populations).

There are 1,500 French soldiers on Nigerian territory, deployed after last year’s anti-jihadist Barkhane operation came to an end. Niger therefore represents the cornerstone of France’s security strategy in the region and any diplomatic break with the country would force President Macron to rethink once again the military presence in the area. The goal now is to increase the pressure on the military perpetrators of the coup

Yesterday, the Foreign Ministry in Paris announced the suspension of “development aid and budget support actions”, asking for “the return without delay to the Nigerian constitutional order of President Bazoum”. A decision taken in the wake of other sanctions decided by the international community. The Cedeao, which has a total of 15 African countries, has suspended “all commercial and financial transactions” between its member states and Niamey.

The President of Chad has arrived

And the Chadian transitional president Mahamat Idriss De’by Itno arrived in Niamey to “see what can lead to the solution of the crisis” in Niger, where the military took power with a coup. This was announced by Chadian government spokesman Aziz Mahamat Saleh. “It’s a Chadian initiative,” the minister stressed. Meanwhile, the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), meeting in Abuja, have given a week-long ultimatum to the putschists to take a step back and “restore the constitutional order”, underlining that they do not rule out the “use of strength”.