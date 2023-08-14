Niger, putschists gather evidence against Bazoum: accused of high treason

The authors of the coup in Niger have announced their intention to prosecute ousted President Mohamed Bazoum for high treason and undermining the country’s security. “The Nigerien government has so far gathered” the “evidence to prosecute the deposed president and his local and foreign accomplices before the competent national and international authorities, for high treason and for undermining Niger’s internal and external security,” Colonel said Major Amadou Abdramane, one of the members of the regime, in a statement read on national television.

The authors of the coup also denounced the “illegal, inhuman and humiliating sanctions” of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The populations of Niger are “severely tested by the illegal, inhuman and humiliating sanctions of Ecowas, which go so far as to deprive the country of pharmaceutical products, foodstuffs” and “electricity supplies”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

