Niger, special flight with 36 Italians landed at Ciampino – Africa

The special flight, an Air Force Boeing 767, prepared by the Government, coming from Niamey with on board the Italians who decided to leave Niger after the coup d’état in the West African country landed on the runway of Ciampino military airport at 05:09.

The foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, welcomed the compatriots. A total of 87 people were on board the flight: 36 Italians, 21 Americans, four Bulgarians, two Austrians, one Nigerian, one Nigerien, one Hungarian and one Senegalese. “We are satisfied, because we managed to bring back to Italy all our compatriots who had asked for it”, commented the minister.

Tajani therefore thanks “the Air Force, the armed forces, the Italian Embassy in Niger and our crisis unit. We followed everything that was happening in Niger with the Prime Minister – continues the Foreign Minister – We also managed to welcome on our plane 21 US citizens and other non-Europeans, including an Australian. Everything went in an orderly manner. A success of our diplomacy. And we continue to work for the diplomatic solution. Our embassy remains open to follow all our compatriots who have decided to stay and who we will continue to assist. Our priority is the safety of all our compatriots, civilian and military.”

The Foreign Minister waited for Italians and foreign citizens one by one under the stairs of the plane, welcoming them with handshakes and speaking a few words to them. The passengers were then escorted to a boardroom of the 31st Stormo. “The evacuation was very orderly. It is important to have brought back to Italy all our compatriots who wanted it. Italy has once again done once a good figure”, he underlined.

“I thank all the men who have worked hard in these days – added Tajani. – A great job by our embassy with our officials, diplomats and non-diplomats, who contacted all our compatriots from the first minute. There were no dangers neither for them nor for our embassy.We were authorized by the new government which allowed operations to take place on a regular basis. Now we will see what will happen in Niger: we are always in favor of a diplomatic solution for the restoration of democracy and that is why Our embassy remains open.”

The minister then said that among the 21 Americans who arrived there are 14 religious who have asked to return. “Should there be a need for other flights – he added, answering a question about the possible return of other Italians – and if there is the possibility of doing so, we will do it. We always follow the situation of the other Italians who remained in Niger. The situation is under control and they are not in danger

Italians had already left before the latest events in the country, especially children and young people who, having finished school, returned to Italy. The priority for the Government is to guarantee the safety of all Italian citizens”.

