Niger, the African leaders of Ecowas: “Military action as soon as possible”. The coup leaders threaten: “If they attack, we’ll kill Bazoum”

L’Ecowasthe Economic Community of West African States, has instructed its military leaders to “immediately” put together a intervention force for a can deployment in Niger. However, these forces remain “waiting”, the leaders of the body decided, clarifying that all the options for a “peaceful resolutionof the crisis. Decision taken at the end of the summit in the Nigerian capital: Omar Touraypresident of the Ecowas Commission said that at stake after the military coup is the restoration ofconstitutional order. Touray underlined that the international community “leaves every option open”. The President of the Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara instead he explained that Ecowas gave the green light to a military operation in Niger “as soon as possible”: “The chiefs of staff will hold other meetings to finalize things but they have the agreement of the conference of heads of state so that the operation begins as soon as possible“.

Statements arriving shortly after the threat of the putschists: The military regime established following the coup let a senior US diplomat know that will kill the deposed president Mohamed Bazoum whether neighboring countries will attempt any military intervention to restore his government. According to what is written byAssociated PressCiting two Western officials, the coup plotters told US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the threat to Bazoum during her visit to the country in recent days. All this after the coup leaders have taken another step of breaking with the demands of Him, United States e European Union. The military junta headed by the general Abdourahmane Tchiani has in fact named the new government of the country. He did it with a decree whose contents were broadcast on national TV on Wednesday evening. The executive will consist of 21 members and will be led by the prime minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine. The 20 ministers, including those of Defense and the Interior, are generals of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP), which has taken power.

The Secretary General of the UN, Anthony Guterressaid he was concerned about the state of ousted President Bazoum and his family, asking for “the immediate and unconditional release and reinstatement as head of state”. In the meantime, however, the continuation of the political crisis and the increasingly clear alignments have contributed to worsening relations between one of Niger’s neighbours, the Mali ally of the putschists, and the Francewhich it has always exercised over those countries, even after their independence from Parisa strong influence. The two States have in fact decided to suspend the issuance of visas to their respective citizens. The French embassy earlier this week suspended such activities in the Mali capital, Bamakoafter classifying the whole country into one “red zone” where it is strongly discouraged to travel. Mali’s junta has responded by freezing new visas for French nationals at its embassy in Paris in an act of “reciprocity,” the Malian foreign ministry said.

