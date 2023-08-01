Home » Niger, the coup continues: “Four ministers arrested, Bazoum appears in photos”
Niger, the coup continues: "Four ministers arrested, Bazoum appears in photos"

Niger, the coup continues: “Four ministers arrested, Bazoum appears in photos”

Tunis — Despite the fact that the front against the coup plotters is being strengthened internationally, the soldiers who have taken power in Niger are not giving up and are reacting increasingly harshly. Yesterday they arrested four ministers of the Government of Mohamed Bazoumthe president who has been dismissed (but who has not actually resigned and remains a prisoner of the military at the origin of the putsch, in his official residence).

See also  The alarm on Twitter: "Lukashenko dying in Moscow". Belarusian non-governmental sources: "No confirmation, he is in Minsk"

