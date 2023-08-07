Niger, the coup plotters close the airspace. “More Troops in Benin Border Areas”. Mali and Burkina Faso send delegations “in solidarity”

One day from expiration dell’ultimatum imposed on coup plotters by Ecowas (the Economic Community of West African States) to restore the constitutional order and release the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum – a prisoner in his own residence – the situation in Niger is still at a standstill. During the night, the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP), the organ of the coup military junta, announced the airspace closure of the country, “in front of the threat of intervention that is always done more evident from neighboring countries”. “Niger’s airspace is closed until further notice“, declared the leaders of the CNSP, specifying that “any attempt to violate” will lead to “a vigorous and instantaneous response“. A few hours later the same body then made it known that it had allocated a “pre-deployment for the preparation of the intervention in two Central African countries“, without however specifying which ones.

The military authorities of Niger have sent additional troops to the border areas with Nigeria and Beninthe TV channel reported Al Arabia, cited by the Tax. The reinforcements were sent following a decision by the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland (the central authority after the coup), the channel said. Yesterday the rebels who they took power in Niger they imposed a ban on flights in the national airspace and accused neighboring countries of preparing an aggression against Niger, after the expiry of the Ecowas ultimatum. Meanwhile an official delegation from Mali and Burkina Faso it was sent to Niamey “in solidarity” with Niger. The two neighboring countries, both led by coup regimes, sided with the military junta that seized power in a coup in Niger on 26 July.

In recent days the governments of Burkina Faso e Mali they expressed solidarity ai putschists in power, so much so that the France has recently made it known that it has suspended all “shares of help allo development e you budget support” also against the Burkinabe state. Military sources from Ecowas, which has not yet released any official statement since the expiry of the ultimatum, speaking with the Wall Street Journal did they know they needed to more time to prepare for an intervention in Niger: “We must strengthen our forces before participating in such a military operation. The success of any military operation depends on one good preparation“said a senior official from one of the ECOWAS member states.

Meanwhile the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani calls on the Community of West African States to grant an extension of the ultimatum: “The only way is that diplomatic” – he declared in an interview with Press – “I hope that today the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States will be extended. A solution must be found: it is not yet said that a path cannot be found, that it is not war. Europe cannot afford an armed confrontation” – he explained – “we must not be seen as new colonizers of Africa. On the contrary, we must create a new alliance with African countries, which is not exploitative”. Tajani then referred to the involvement of the Russian soldiers of the brigade in Niger Wagner, who “are moving with great determination” in order to “strengthen their presence in the Sahel”. There Russian hand, continues the minister, is also clearly visible in the Nigerien crowd of supporters “who took to the streets of the capital: the Russian flags are waving, there is strong anti-French propaganda and strong exploitation by Putin”. On the fate of Bazoum Tajani says: “It is right that he be released, but we can’t do it. America is very cautious from this point of view, it is unthinkable That apra and military intervention in Niger“.