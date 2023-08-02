Niger, the Italians return with a flight to Ciampino. Tajani «The priority is the safety of compatriots»- Corriere TV

Agtw – Alessio Viscardi / AGTW / CorriereTv

The Italian military flight landed in Ciampino overnight with 87 people on board (including 36 Italians and 21 Americans) repatriated from Niger after the coup that overthrew the government and dragged the whole country into chaos. “Our priority is the safety of all compatriots,” said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, present at the airport to supervise the landing operations.

August 02, 2023 – Updated on August 02, 2023, 10:48 am

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

