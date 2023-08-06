Home » Niger, the military junta closes the airspace
World

Niger, the military junta closes the airspace

by admin
Niger, the military junta closes the airspace

Niger has closed its airspace “in the face of the threat of intervention by neighboring countries, which is becoming increasingly clear”. This was announced by the soldiers responsible for the coup that deposed the elected president Bazoum.

“Faced with the threat of intervention that is becoming increasingly evident from neighboring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from today Sunday until further notice”, reads a statement from the junta which specifies that “any attempt to violate the space aircraft” lead to “a vigorous and instantaneous response”.

At midnight the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expired, threatening military intervention.

See also  The battle to free Tokitae, the retired orca

You may also like

Velež – GOŠK Premier League BiH 2nd round...

Croatian media distributes a banner about Knin |...

Horoscope of the week, new relationships and emotions...

Tropical Storm Eugene Could Intensify to Category One...

On the day of the atomic bomb on...

A bar manager beat up a married couple...

A woman drove 250 kilometers per hour near...

Removed Soviet hammer and sickle from Kiev Motherland...

At least three people were killed in an...

The Eatherly case and the responsibility for evil:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy