Niger, the military junta closes the airspace

Niger has closed its airspace “in the face of the threat of intervention by neighboring countries, which is becoming increasingly clear”. This was announced by the soldiers responsible for the coup that deposed the elected president Bazoum.

“Faced with the threat of intervention that is becoming increasingly evident from neighboring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from today Sunday until further notice”, reads a statement from the junta which specifies that “any attempt to violate the space aircraft” lead to “a vigorous and instantaneous response”.

At midnight the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) expired, threatening military intervention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

