Niger, the threat of the coup leader: “If a military aggression is triggered against us, it won’t be a walk in the park”

TUNIS – In the end the general Abdourahamane Tiani spoke. The new strong man of Niger, after the military coup of last July 26, gave a speech on national television late on Saturday evening. And it wasn’t encouraging at all, as many, on an international level, would have hoped. “Our ambition is not to confiscate power,” said Tiani, speaking of a transition for this military regime that “will not go beyond three years.”

