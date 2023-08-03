Niger, the US orders the partial evacuation of the embassy in Niamey

The US State Department has ordered the partial evacuation of its embassy in Niger. “Non-essential US government employees and their families will leave,” a statement specifies.

The notice published on the department’s website warns US citizens “not to travel to Niger”, but does not advise all Americans to leave the African country. “The US Embassy in Niamey has temporarily reduced its staff, suspended routine services and is only able to provide emergency assistance to US citizens in Niger,” the statement added.

Tajani: “Italy must remain in the Sahel. The coup plotters of Niger escorted our convoy” by Laura Lucchini 03 August 2023

The United States strongly condemned the coup that toppled the president Mohamed Bazoum but, unlike France and other European countries, they have not ordered evacuations or suspended aid to Niger, which amounts to several hundred million dollars.

“The United States rejects all attempts to overthrow the constitutional order of Niger and stands with the Nigerien people in support of democratic governance and respect for the rule of law and human rights,” the State Department spokesman said. Matthew Miller. Washington, he added, remains “diplomatically engaged at the highest levels.”

Niger, the Italian who remained in Niamey: “Curfew, risk of attacks and possible sanctions. The situation can get worse” by Benedetta Perilli 03 August 2023

Earlier, the same spokesman said there were no indications of threats against Americans in Niger or against American facilities such as the embassy and that the situation in Niamey was “calm” and “fluid”.