Niger, thousands of pro-coup leaders gathered in a stadium in Niamey: the ultimatum imposed by Ecowas expires in a few hours

Expires today, August 6, ultimatum at the putsch junta Nigerien imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) to restore constitutional order in the country and reinstate the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoumdismissed with the coup d’etat announced on July 26th. A few hours before the deadline, thousands of supporters soldiers gathered in a stadium in the capital Niamey. Upon the arrival of a delegation of National Council for the Protection of the Homeland, the organ of the coup military junta, the crowd responded with applause and shouts of encouragement. There is a tense calm in the city, with the “supervisory units”, made up of young people, busy carrying out checks and inspections on vehicles. Ready to alert the military to possible “suspicious acts”.

Ecowas delegates should have encounter the rebels in recent days, in order to put a peaceful resolution and avoid the use of force. But the summit is jumped, in a scenario of general worsening of diplomatic relations between the Nigerien military and the international community. Thus, i defense chiefs of the West African block have feared the hypothesis of a military intervention. On 5 August, close to the expiry of the ultimatum, the security leaders of the Ecowas countries met in Abuha, Nigeria, and on this occasion the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of Ecowas, Abdel-Fatau Musah, declared that: “All the elements” concerning a “possible intervention have been brought out and have been perfectedincluding when, what resources are needed and how, where and when we will deploy such a force”.

However, the Ecowas block has to deal with the request of some African countries to resort to peaceful interventions. Algeria is First – not belonging to Ecowas – opposed the hypothesis of a use of force, while Mali e Burkina Faso – both managed by juntas – an armed intervention in Niger would represent a declaration of war even towards them. Meanwhile, according to reports from the New York Times the deposed president Bazoum “he gets stuck with his family in their private residence without electricity neither water“. Yesterday “the guards confiscated the SIM cards of his mobile phones, preventing him from communicating with the outside world, as he had done in the first days of captivity”, adds the US newspaper.

“It is the responsibility of the people of Niger to measure the seriousness of the situation and make a decision,” said the Chadian Defense Minister Daoud Brahim Yayaclarifying that “for this reason Chad will never intervene militarily”. Even the neighbor Algeria urged the leaders of Ecowas to find more peaceful solutions, rejecting the military intervention plan, which according to the Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf “it would aggravate the situation, making it more complicated and more dangerous for the country and for the entire region”. Attaf said he also spoke on the matter with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, which says of share with Algiers “the concern and the will to avoid un’escalation which would have serious consequences for an already fragile region”. “The EU”, however, explains Borrell, “supports Ecowas” and calls for “an immediate return to the constitutional order”.

On point, the French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna stated that “i Chiefs of Staff” of Ecowas “they met, they played preparations”Therefore “it’s time that the putschists give up to their adventure”. Colonna then stated that the withdraw of the 1,500 French soldiers present in Nigeria “non it’s not even on the agenda”, despite the request of the Nigerien junta. In Italy meanwhile, the Defense Minister Guido Crosetti did he know that 65 Italian soldiers have returned home and that further flights are planned for the transfer of others 250 men still present in Niger. “Italian staff evacuated from Niger belongs to military contingent currently employed in training mission ‘MISIN’ underway in the African country”, explained Crosetto. The military flight took off from the capital Niamey at approximately 19.30 local time and landed in Italy at 23.50 on the night between 5 and 6 August.

In terms of international pressure, after the US stop to “some assistance programs announced by the secretary of US state Antony Blinkenalso came from Canada il block of the program development support. The suspension was jointly announced bythe Canadian ministers of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, and of International Development, Ahmed Hussenwho in a statement called the coup in Niger “a serious one threat for democracy and stability of Niger and the Sahelallo rule of law and al path of the government democratically elected towards peace, the stability and development in Niger”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

