Niger, ultimatum expired. Thousands with the coup plotters in Niamey (with billboards praising Russia and the Wagner group)

Niger, ultimatum expired. Thousands with the coup plotters in Niamey (with billboards praising Russia and the Wagner group)

The seven-day ultimatum issued by Ecowas against the coup leaders in Niger who deposed pro-Western President Mohamed Bazoum has expired. Today the Niamey stadium was filled with nearly 30,000 pro-coup supporters. Among them Russian flags and placards praising the Wagner group. The economic community of West African states had expressly asked for the restoration of democracy, under penalty of possible armed intervention. Given the deadline, the 65 soldiers of the Italian “Misin” mission in Niger returned to Italy to “increase the logistical autonomy of the Italian base, also optimizing its accommodation capacities if it becomes necessary to welcome and, in an emergency, evacuate” the forty Italians, above all expert NGO operators, still remained in the country.

Niger, a clash that nobody wants

“According to most analysts, a conflict appears unlikely, at least in the short term”, they explain in the New York Times, giving substance to the hopes of Nigerian Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou: “A positive solution is still possible – he said from Paris -, in any negotiation anything can happen until the deadline is reached. The last few minutes are crucial.” «Culturally, religiously, we are almost equal. It would be like fighting a brother,” said General Christopher Gwabin Musa, Chief of the Defense Staff of Nigeria, the most powerful of the Ecowas states. Algeria also obliquely: «We categorically reject any military intervention – specifies President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, because it would be – a direct threat to Algeria».

