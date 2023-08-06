Niger, ultimatum to coup plotters expires: Ecowas is ready to attack

Tunis – We’re here now. The ultimatum issued to the coup plotters, who took power in Niger on 26 July and has held President Mohamed Bazoum prisoner since then, expires tomorrow evening. As threatened a week ago, Ecowas, the Economic Community of West African States, will intervene militarily if General Abdourahamane Tianinew strong man of Niamey, will not step aside and put Bazoum back in power.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

