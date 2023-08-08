Home » Niger, US undersecretary meets coup plotters: “Difficult talks”. Appointed premier Zeine, economist and former minister
Niger, US undersecretary meets coup plotters: “Difficult talks”. Appointed premier Zeine, economist and former minister

Niger, US undersecretary meets coup plotters: "Difficult talks". Appointed premier Zeine, economist and former minister

First meeting between an American emissary and the coup plotters of Niger. Victoria Nuland, the US undersecretary of state, said she had met with military leaders but had made no immediate progress on ending the coup. Nuland explained that she went to Niger’s capital, Niamey, and held “frank and difficult” talks with senior junta officials, explaining that the coup plotters did not welcome US suggestions to try to restore democratic order and that his request to meet the ousted leader of Niger Mohamed Bazoum it was rejected.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian politician and economist Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine he was appointed prime minister by the coup plotters of the junta of the National Committee for the Protection of the Homeland (CNSP), according to a decree signed yesterday. A former country manager of the African Development Bank in Chad, he had been the chief of cabinet of the former president of Niger Mamadou Tandja. Zeine was appointed Minister of Economy and Finance of Niger on 24 October 2003. In 2010 a military coup led to the dissolution of his government.

