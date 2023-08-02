Niger, usually ignored, is now on the front pages. When coups touch the colonial legacy

August 2020, from the Soundiata military base – which bears the name of the legendary leader who founded the Mali empire in the 13th century – in the city of Kati, a group of Malian soldiers mutiny, take up arms and, after conquering the base, heads for the capital Bamako. Soon the incumbent president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta will come dismissed and power seized by a military junta.

Not even a year goes by that the new president of Mali, Bah Ndaw, is again the victim of another coup by the military. A few months later, in January 2022, in neighboring Burkina Faso things repeat themselves and, once again, we witness a military coup against President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. The list could be extended, but what is striking is that our media have dedicated yes and no to all these events, which have unfortunately become more frequent than ever in Africa. a few distracted lines, and then largely forget about it the next day. Who really cares about Mali or Burkina Faso?

The same thing happens in Niger, and suddenly this Sahelian state, regularly ignored and often confused with Nigeria, occupies the front pages of newspapers and television news. What happened? What is this sudden attention to Niger due to? No, we are not worrying about the fate of the Nigerians, for whom, after all, little will change. Nor for that of migrants for whom Agadez has become a sort of hub for routes to the Mediterranean. Not even the presence of jihadist groups in the Sahara is of much interest.

In northern Niger there is uranium, a lot of uranium, and France has based its energy policy on nuclear power. Losing these concessions causes fear in Paris. There FranceFurthermore, in recent decades, its influence on Françafrique, the former colonies over which it exercises capillary control, has diminished more and more: just think of the single currency, the Franco Cfa, whose value is determined by Paris.

Mali and Burkina Faso have gradually moved closer to the Chinese and to Russiaaway from the West, and this is another worrying factor: the addition of Niger would create a very strong Russian-Chinese prevalence in the western Sahel, an area rich in strategic raw materials.

That’s why so much attention, why those facts touch on the colonial legacy, the control exercised over those countries, the economic interests often based on forms of exploitation. Niger suddenly becomes strategic if it moves away from European influence. Democracy and respect for the rules are then invoked, which were often not even expected by elected governments, in many cases strongly conditioned by external powers and multinationals. When these same multinationals are not “ours”, however, they become dangerous and bad.

“Something new always comes from Africa” said Pliny the Elder. Sometimes not.

