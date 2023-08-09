Niger, with isolation there is a risk of a humanitarian crisis: “China, Iran and Wagner are their possible allies. And Italy fears the migration boom”

Diplomacy continues frantically to seek a solution to the crisis triggered in Niger since the coup d’état: Monday’s visit Victoria Nuland, senior head of US diplomacy, who returned with nothing done. And also on Monday, the coup junta appointed a prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine. Meanwhile, a new extraordinary summit of theEcowas (Economic Community of West African States), scheduled for Thursday, in view of which the diplomacies of the member countries are moving feverishly to agree on a common position. And, as it reports RFIa new delegation should soon travel to the Nigerien capital Niamey to discuss: this time it would be one troikacomposed of representatives of Ecowas, theAfrican Union and some United Nations who will speak to the putschists on behalf of the international community, asking to restore the dissolved institutions of the Republic.

The military option remains on the table, but many wish to avoid it. “Also because a military intervention could degenerate into a prolonged conflict”, explains a ilfattoquotidiano.it Domitilla Catalano Gonzagaanalyst in charge of the Africa desk for the Center for International Studies (Cesi). The basic question is also another: how much can a country like Niger, already plagued by a thousand economic difficulties, withstand theinternational isolationat the closure of some borders and at economic sanctions? “Niger is not a country capable of resisting this type of sanctions for long and even if the borders towards the six neighboring countries have been reopened, in this situation the economic conditions are destined to worsen. Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world and receives approx $2 billion a year in development aid. The European Union for the period 2021-24 it has allocated 500 million euros, around 135 million coming from Usaa large portion comes from France but also from Chinese. In addition to these 2 billion, the state budget is also supported by external partners. In 2023, according to forecasts, around 40%, but the current crisis will bring about other changes. Among these, there will certainly be the non-repayment of debt of Niger, resulting in worsening conditions”.

For this the diplomatic way remains the favourite, even from Italy. A military intervention, as mentioned, involves too many unpredictable risks, with one destabilization further than the country. “Ecowas will meet on Thursday to decide how to proceed, even if there is internally lack of unity. In particular the Nigeria pushes for military intervention, also supported by Ivory Coast e SenegalWhile First e Algeria they remain against. Mali e Burkina Faso instead, already suspended by Ecowas because they are led by coup juntas, they support Niger and have already sent delegations to Niamey to offer support in the event of an invasion”.

Meanwhile, there are the consequences of the sanctions: “The economic impact is enormous, unquantifiable, in a country that is already in serious socio-economic conditions, affecting more the population, the most vulnerable, rather than the coup plotters. Let us not forget that the coup d’état was formally triggered by the desire to strengthen Nigerien sovereignty and fight against povertybut in reality it seems to have been born to counter the plan of the deposed president Bazoum that he wanted reform the military command and remove the general Chiani who reacted by provoking the coup. The real end would therefore be the privilege protection of the military elite”.

The putschists therefore have no interest in withdrawing from the conquered positions of power. To get around the sanctions, they will necessarily have to search new allies, as has already been done by Burkina Faso, Mali and other African countries which have suffered sanctions in recent years. But which of these will actually be able to offer sufficient economic support? “Exactly, Burkina Faso and Mali, sided with Niger, have in turn tried to replace the old Western allies (in Sahelespecially the France) with external allies and this also happened quickly”.

Niger will probably be able to circumvent the sanctions by looking for new partners, but which of them will actually be able to provide economic support? “The Russian government he is actually engaged on other fronts and in fact said he is against the coup, but he will be able to rely on the Wagner Groupalready present in the area and which has an interest in expanding its influence in those countries because they are rich in raw material. Wagner, as we know, provides military aid in exchange for resource concessions and in Niger it is above all the uranium to throat. Other countries that could intervene are the Chinese and also l’Iran, itself under sanctions, which is interested in Niger’s uranium. These three are probably the actors ready to support the coup junta. Among these, above all Beijing is able to intervene with economic support, while Russia could mainly provide military support. Iran, for its part, is already going through a very strong economic crisis and will not be able to help Niger”.

In fact, however, no one has an interest in definitively cutting ties with the country: “Let’s not forget that 25% of the uranium that arrives in Europe comes from Niger, so there will be no total closure of the West. We’ll see how the situation develops, but everyone is looking for a diplomatic solution because there are big interests at stake. Italy itself pushes in this direction because it fears a increase in migratory flows. To date, most of them come from the Ivory Coast (11,000 since January) and from Guinea (10 thousand) and both routes pass through Niger which, being part of the Ecowas free circulation area, allows you to easily reach the borders with Libya e Tunisia. This is why Niger is a key partner in controlling human trafficking and this is why Italy is spending its time on a diplomatic solution to the crisis. A military intervention would have disastrous consequences for Europe, both as regards the smuggling of migrants and for the control of international terrorism”.

