Nigeria, 15 dead and 5 aid workers kidnapped in two separate armed attacks

At least 15 people were killed and five aid workers were kidnapped by gunmen in separate attacks in Nigeria’s troubled northern region.

The senior government official David Olofu reported that gunmen in north-central Benue state opened fire on residents in an Apa village on Thursday.

Several soldiers died in the attack, while many houses were razed to the ground with villagers forced to flee for safety. Meanwhile, in the northeastern part of the country, five aid workers have been kidnapped by Islamic extremists who have been leading an uprising against the government for more than a decade.

The aid workers were with the international non-governmental organization FHI 360 and were operating in Ngala, Borno state. Iorwakwagh Apera, the organization’s country director in Nigeria, said the abductees were working to provide life-saving medical treatment and called for them to be released unconditionally.

