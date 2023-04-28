Home » Nigeria, 15 dead and 5 aid workers kidnapped in two separate armed attacks
World

Nigeria, 15 dead and 5 aid workers kidnapped in two separate armed attacks

by admin
Nigeria, 15 dead and 5 aid workers kidnapped in two separate armed attacks

At least 15 people were killed and five aid workers were kidnapped by gunmen in separate attacks in Nigeria’s troubled northern region. Senior government official David Olofu said gunmen in north-central Benue state opened fire on residents in an Apa village on Thursday. Several soldiers died in the attack, while many houses were razed to the ground with villagers forced to flee for safety.

Meanwhile, in the northeastern part of the country, five aid workers have been kidnapped by Islamic extremists who have been leading an uprising against the government for more than a decade. The aid workers were with the international non-governmental organization FHI 360 and were operating in Ngala, Borno state. Iorwakwagh Apera, the organization’s country director in Nigeria, said the abductees were working to provide life-saving medical treatment and called for them to be released unconditionally.

See also  The results of the world's first human trial of active infection with the new coronavirus announced – IT and Health – cnBeta.COM

You may also like

Reactions of parties from FBiH after the imposed...

Nigeria, 15 dead and 5 aid workers kidnapped...

Caterina Chinnici confirms her move to Forza Italia,...

Ema Radujko without panties | Entertainment

Horoscope for April 28 | Entertainment

the news in real time

99 murders and the “Nativity of Caravaggio”

Russia set up a barricade Dragon’s Teeth |...

Love horoscope for May 2023 | Magazine |...

the Viola in the final against Inter

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy