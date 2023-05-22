Home » Nigeria, another Catholic priest kidnapped
Nigeria, another Catholic priest kidnapped

Yet another kidnapping of a Catholic priest in Nigeria. Fr Jude Kingsley Maduka, parish priest of the Catholic parish of Christ the King, Ezinnachi-Ugwaku, Okigwe LGA, Imo State, Nigeria, was kidnapped on 19 May. The kidnapping – reported by the pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need – adds to a series of kidnappings and murders of several Catholic priests that occurred in the Nigerian state itself. The parish priest was allegedly kidnapped in the village of Ogii, Okigwe LGA, while he was preparing for the Eucharistic celebration.

Aid to the Church in Need expresses “strong concern for these criminal phenomena which, despite all the reassurances of the institutions, continue to proliferate without being seriously opposed”. Acs also expresses “felt closeness to the Church and to the communities of the local faithful once again barbarously wounded”.

