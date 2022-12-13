Home World Nigeria, children of Boko Haram killed by the army, the accusation in a Reuters investigation
World

by admin
The Nigerian army has allegedly massacred hundreds of children – and in some cases their mothers – in the course of its war against the fundamentalist Boko Haram. This was stated by a Reuters investigation based on the testimonies of at least 44 people, including soldiers and civilians, who claimed to have personally witnessed the massacres or to have seen the corpses immediately after the military actions.

