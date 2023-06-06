Nigeria: ex priest, new governor

It is the second time this has happened in Benue State, where Hyacinth Lorem Alia, very popular for Masses of healing and “liberation” of the sick, won the elections, after being suspended from the priesthood

Hyacinth Lorem Alia, a former Catholic priest of the diocese of Gboko, was elected governor of the Nigerian state of Benue, in the east of the country. A year earlier, his suspension from the priesthood had arrived, as his candidacy had been deemed by his bishop, Monsignor William Avenya, “totally contrary to our vocation”. Nonetheless, Alia – who was well known especially the Masses of healing and “liberation” of the sick during his pastoral ministry – was able to count on this popularity to get himself elected. He is the second Catholic priest elected governor of this state: before him he was succeeded by Moses Orshio Adasu, candidate in 1992 for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), deposed by the military in November 1993.

Alia ran in early 2022 with the presidential All Progressives Congress (APC) party. Doctor in biomedical ethics, and until his candidacy collaborator of the Catholic University of the diocese of Gboko, the priest was much appreciated for his celebrations during which he prayed in particular for the healing of the sick. For several years, he had also displayed political ambitions which had sparked some grievances and led to his suspension when he openly ran for office.

It is not the first time this has happened to a Catholic priest in Nigeria (and beyond). Similar cases have also occurred in the past in other African countries, such as the Ivory Coast or the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The ban on holding political and religious offices at the same time is imposed by the code of canon law, according to which clerics cannot exercise civil power unless its necessity and usefulness are demonstrated. In Alia’s case, it was Monsignor William Avenya, the bishop of the diocese of Gobko, who declared, on May 20, 2022, that his candidacy was incompatible with the priestly ministry, which however he will be able to return to once his political office is concluded .

This, however, did not mean a break with the Church. On the contrary. Alia and her deputy, Sam Odeh, at the time of the oath, in front of the civil, religious and traditional authorities, declared that they had a single mission: to serve the people of Benue State with “the greatest sincerity, transparency and responsibility”.

Katsina-Ala Bishop Isaac Bundepuun Dugu, who presided over the Pentecost Mass on the eve of the oath, also argued that Alia’s election marked the birth of a new dawn for Benue citizens, mainly for the lower class. media and young people, who voted en masse for the former priest, who continues to appear in public with the clergyman. After all, his victory is largely due to his “faithful” who hope to find in him a capable and respectful leader, able to alleviate the suffering of the people. «He doesn’t disappoint the citizens who voted for it – Monsignor Dugu expressly asked-. We are waiting for a new breath, which will influence government bodies and structures, from the labor market to the political sphere, to security and beyond”.

In particular, Alia represents a hope in the fight against insecurity: “Your administration must restore dignity to all people, especially the poor and marginalized, as well as the displaced”.