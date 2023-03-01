Listen to the audio version of the article

Bola Tinubu, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress party and former governor of Lagos, was proclaimed the winner of the February 25 and 26 elections in Nigeria: Africa’s most populous country and its largest economy by GDP. According to data disclosed by Mahmood Yakubu, president of the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec), Tinubu obtained a total of almost 8.8 million votes (37%), against 6.9 million for Atiku Abubaka (29%). running for the People’s Democratic Party, and the 6.1 million (26%) raised by Peter Obi: the face of the Labor Partyy and third wheel of the electoral campaign, given the lead on the eve and projected to be overtaken in the initial stages of the count. To ensure victory, a candidate must obtain the highest number of votes and at least 25% of the votes in the 36 states of the federal republic and in the capital Abuja. Tinubu would achieve both goals, in a vote that marked a record turnout rate with more than 93 million Nigerians registered in polling stations.

The opponents towards the appeal and the problems at the polling stations

Tinubu, 70, has already accepted the mandate and appealed for an orderly transition, inviting his opponents to recognize the verdict of the polls. That’s unlikely to happen. The two competitors Abubakar and Obi contested the results as “fraudulent” and threaten appeals that will lengthen the succession process for Muhammadu Buhari, outgoing president and party partner of Tinubu himself. His rivals have three weeks to challenge the case, but they will have to prove that the electoral commission has violated the law and concretely altered the direction of the vote.

The foothold in favor of the two applicants are the delays and malfunctions of the technology which was supposed to guarantee greater transparency in the electoral process, an even more delicate issue with the record turnout at the polls and a growing share of young voters. The Commission had promised to publish the results arriving from the various polling stations in real time, but the flow has jammed several times and, according to Abubakar and Obi, would have compromised the credibility of the entire process. In addition to technical glitches, including those of voter facial recognition devices, there have been delays, violence or intimidation of voters, with lots of raids on the polls in some areas of the country.

Tinubu reaffirmed his trust in the commissioners and underlined that the reported incidents are “reduced in number” and “insubstantial to influence the final outcome of the vote”. Appeals are not a rarity and Abubakar himself, in his sixth presidential attempt, has already attempted one in 2019. To date, the Supreme Court has never canceled a vote.

The chaos of Nigeria and the challenges of Tinubu

If confirmed in office, Tinubu will inherit from his predecessor Buhari one of the most tumultuous scenarios more than 20 years after the return to democracy. Nigeria, a country of nearly 220 million inhabitants and will fly over 400 in 2050, is in the throes of chaos marked by the double crisis of economy and security.