Niger’s Army Chief of Staff Raises Concerns About Possible Military Intervention by ECOWAS

Army Chief of Staff Moussa Salau Balmou, who was appointed by Niger’s coup leader, has urged preparations to protect the country from the threat of military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Speaking during an inspection of troops in the Zinder area, Balmou emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant due to the longstanding security threats faced by Niger, including terrorism and organized transnational crime.

In late July, members of the Niger Presidential Guard launched a military coup, overthrowing President Bazoum and suspending the constitution. The “National Committee for the Defense of the Fatherland” was established, and a government comprising both civilian and military personnel was formed. Following these developments, ECOWAS froze the membership of Guinea, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, leaving the group with 11 member countries. Chad, however, is not a member of the organization.

Several ECOWAS countries, including Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Benin, have expressed their willingness to contribute to potential military operations, with Ghana also considering joining. This collective response by ECOWAS has raised concerns about the stability of the region.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has acknowledged the reports of Niger’s de facto authorities calling for the suspension of UN and NGO operations in the country. UN Secretary-General’s spokesman Stephen Dujarric highlighted the dire humanitarian situation in Niger even prior to the recent developments, with approximately 4.3 million people in need of assistance. Despite the challenges, Dujarric emphasized the UN’s commitment to continue its operations.

The military government of Niger has condemned French President Macron’s statement, considering it as another attempt at interference in Niger’s affairs. Macron expressed his support for former President Bazoum and maintained communication with him. Niger’s junta accused Macron of using ECOWAS countries to advance “colonial projects” and sow division among the Nigerien population.

In response, Niger’s military government revoked the diplomatic immunity of the French ambassador to Niamey, Sylvain Itay, and ordered his deportation. This move further strained relations between the two countries, leading to heightened security around the French embassy in Niamey.

France has not officially recognized the cancellation of bilateral military agreements by Niger’s junta, arguing that these agreements were signed with the country’s “legitimate authorities.” The French General Staff stated that their soldiers have been limited to the Niamey military base since July 26, and cooperation with the Niger Armed Forces has been suspended. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also asserted that the coup leader lacks the authority to expel the ambassador.

The situation in Niger remains tense as the military government and ECOWAS navigate their roles and relationships amidst ongoing security and diplomatic challenges.

