Niger’s Military Junta Announces Closure of National Airspace Amid Threat of Military Intervention

Title: Niger’s Military Junta Closes National Airspace Amid Fears of Impending Military Intervention

Niger’s military junta has declared the closure of the national airspace amidst growing concerns of a potential military intervention. The forces of two neighboring countries in the region, along with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have reportedly completed the planning of a war against Niger, raising alarm among coup leaders.

The ECOWAS had previously imposed trade and financial sanctions on Niger, demanding the restoration of constitutional order and the release of ousted President Mohamed Bazoum. In response, the Nigerien military warned against any incursion into the country, emphasizing their unwavering stance. Colonel Amadou Abdramane, the military spokesman, revealed that two ECOWAS countries are currently conducting pre-deployment activities in preparation for a potential military intervention. He further cautioned that any country involved would be considered a co-belligerent.

Although the junta did not explicitly name the foreign power behind the alleged attack plans, it has previously used the term “foreign power” to refer to France, Niger’s former colonial ruler. The National Council for the Safeguarding of the Fatherland, the official name of the junta, emphasized the importance of respecting Niger’s sovereignty and urged all countries to refrain from actions that could exacerbate the situation. The junta also called upon young people to prepare to defend the homeland.

Earlier in the day, the junta leaders rallied in the capital, Niamey, showering in the crowds as a show of popular support. General Mohamed Toumba, one of the leaders of the council, denounced hidden subversive plots against the country’s progress, expressing the military’s determination to resist intervention. Toumba conveyed a message from General Abdourahamane Tchiani, assuring the public that they will not backtrack in their efforts to bring change to Niger.

In a show of solidarity, thousands of people took to the streets of Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, to express their support for the Nigerien junta and its leader, General Omar Abdourahmane Tchiani. This comes as Burkina Faso’s military junta, under the orders of Ibrahim Traoré, openly declared its backing for the coup leaders in Niger.

In response to these developments, the French Foreign Ministry has suspended development and budget aid to Burkina Faso, effective immediately and until further notice. The suspension follows the Burkinabe military junta’s support for the Nigerien coup leaders.

As tensions continue to rise, the international community remains watchful of the situation in Niger, while hopes persist for a peaceful resolution and the restoration of constitutional order.

