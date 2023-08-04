Niger’s ousted president is concerned about Russian influences in the country

The ousted president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, commented again on the coup d’état on Wednesday 26 July, saying he was worried about the “devastating consequences” it could have even beyond national borders. Until last week’s coup, Niger was one of the few countries in the Sahel area still governed by a president close to Western governments. One of the most concrete dangers, according to Bazoum, is that Russia tries to infiltrate the country, as it has already done in other areas of the region, more or less directly supporting the coup plotters with training, arms supply or the promise of economic support .

In a opinion article published on Washington Post and written by Bazoum, reads:

While this coup attempt is a tragedy for Nigeriens, its success could have devastating consequences beyond our borders. With the benevolence of the coup planners and their allies, the entire central Sahel region could fall under Russian influence via the Wagner Group, whose brutal terrorism has been on display in Ukraine

The coup in Niger was carried out by an influential elite unit of the country’s military, the Presidential Guard, whose power and influence Bazoum had sought over the years to reduce. The military motivated the coup with the need to remedy a series of security, economic and corruption problems: Bazoum was arrested, the land borders were partially closed and General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the Presidential Guard, proclaimed himself the new leader.

In the article about Washington Post Bazoum says the coup “has no justification” and rejects the accusations of the coup plotters. At the same time he tries to emphasize the work of his own government, formed after the democratic elections of 2021, and it is something that must be kept in mind when reading his article, which by its nature – being an opinion of one of the main protagonists involved in the matter – cannot be considered impartial.

Bazoum, who says he writes “as a hostage”, underlines among other things that under his presidency the security levels in Niger have improved a lot, and that in the last two years there have been no major terrorist attacks either in the north or in the south of the country, where the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram is very active. There have also been significant improvements at an economic and social level, writes Bazoum, so much so that in March US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had defined Niger “a model of resilience, a model of democracy, a model of cooperation”.

The deposed president also said that Niger is “the last bastion of respect for human rights among the authoritarian movements that have overthrown” some neighboring countries in the Sahel, the African region to which it belongs. He refers in particular to Mali and Burkina Faso, where military governments have been established in recent years, always through coups. Both countries have expressed support for the coup in Niger and are employing troops from the Wagner Group.

If the coup is successful, according to Bazoum, “Boko Haram and other terrorist movements will surely take advantage of the country’s instability.” The risk is that all this contributes to spreading feelings of “hatred” towards the West and distrust of the Western institutions which have been assisting Niger for years, and that terrorists could exploit its territory “as a base to attack neighboring countries and put jeopardize peace, security and freedom throughout the world“.

According to Bazoum, economic sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in response to the coup have already raised the price of rice by 40 percent. Among other things, Nigeria’s blockade of energy supplies has caused power outages in several Nigerien cities.

“This coup must stop and the junta must release anyone it has illegally arrested,” Bazoum wrote. The only way to move forward and overcome poverty and terrorism in the country is to fight for “our shared values, including democratic pluralism and respect for the rule of law,” he concluded.

