by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Tonight, at 11.53 pm an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Molise, but it was felt in a very large area that goes from breaking latest news to Naples, up to Puglia to the south. The epicenter of the earthquake located…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Night of fear in Molise, earthquake of magnitude 4.6. Checks in progress appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it ».