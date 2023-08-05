Night of fear in the Palermo area, flames and smoke from Enel cables due to the rain

by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Sparks, fire and a lot of fear between Palermo and the province tonight with dozens and dozens of interventions for Enel cables on fire. The areas of Palermo city and the Madonie were most affected, where the problems of some old public systems have been exposed. With the first summer rain, the usual…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Night of fear in the Palermo area, flames and smoke from Enel cables due to rain appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

