Night of guerrilla warfare in Nanterre after the killing of Nahel: the anti-terrorism nucleus also deployed. Pictures

Situation of urban warfare in the night of Nanterre. After the 17-year-old was killed by the police Nahelthe situation, especially on the streets of the neighborhood Pablo Picasso it’s out of control. The revolt broke out in the banlieues of all major French cities. In Nanterre, the police even deployed the BRI anti-terrorism unit with the armored vehicle: until now it had been deployed for the serious attacks that had rocked France between 2014 and 2016. The situation is serious: to make way for the anti-riot vehicles of the CRS need armored vehicles.

The article Night of guerrilla warfare in Nanterre after the killing of Nahel: the anti-terrorism nucleus also deployed. The images come from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

