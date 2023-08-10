Home » Night of San Lorenzo, when to see the shooting stars, date and times of the peak » ILMETEO.it
World

Night of San Lorenzo, when to see the shooting stars, date and times of the peak » ILMETEO.it

by admin
Night of San Lorenzo, when to see the shooting stars, date and times of the peak » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Night of San Lorenzo, when to see the Shooting Stars, date and times of the peak

Article of 10/08/2023 at 22:30 by Team iLMeteo.it Meteorologists and Technicians

The classic appointment with the famous August meteors, the Perseids, “daughters” of comet Swift-Tuttle, is back. Although the night of San Lorenzo is traditionally dedicated to their observation, the peak for this year is expected at dawn on Sunday 13 August.

Simply called the “shooting stars of August,” the Perseids are the most anticipated meteor shower of the year. And in 2023 they promise a unique show also due to a dim moon. This will allow them to be observed at their best with a peak expected at dawn on August 13th. At this moment the Moon will be “hidden” and the darkness will allow you to fully admire a show full of meteors, greater than that of 2022. The VIDEO above.

Open the site in desktop version

See also  Slađana Milošević without makeup and thin | Fun

You may also like

Kane 100 million earthquake, Tottenham now aiming for...

Stray finally arrives on Xbox and shows itself...

Nicaraguan Government Freezes Bank Accounts of Opposition University

Dragana Katić without makeup at sea | Fun

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to new...

Robbie Robertson, co-founder of The Band, dies

Hooded and with machine guns in hand: the...

4 signs are unlucky in August Cancer, Capricorn,...

the emoji-tease of Lazio drives the fans crazy

Fires in the province of Palermo, the orange...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy