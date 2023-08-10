Night of San Lorenzo, when to see the shooting stars, date and times of the peak » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Night of San Lorenzo, when to see the Shooting Stars, date and times of the peak

Article of 10/08/2023 at 22:30 by Team iLMeteo.it Meteorologists and Technicians

The classic appointment with the famous August meteors, the Perseids, “daughters” of comet Swift-Tuttle, is back. Although the night of San Lorenzo is traditionally dedicated to their observation, the peak for this year is expected at dawn on Sunday 13 August.

Simply called the “shooting stars of August,” the Perseids are the most anticipated meteor shower of the year. And in 2023 they promise a unique show also due to a dim moon. This will allow them to be observed at their best with a peak expected at dawn on August 13th. At this moment the Moon will be “hidden” and the darkness will allow you to fully admire a show full of meteors, greater than that of 2022. The VIDEO above.

