In recent months, the number of routes traveled by night trains have increased in Europe, those equipped with couchettes that leave in the evening to arrive at their destination the next morning, and new ones will be inaugurated in the next year. Several national and private railway companies are in fact investing in this type of transport, which has the advantage of traveling long distances without making travelers waste entire days, albeit at the cost of potentially worse rest than in a normal bed. Behind the expansion of these routes there is clearly the strategy of meeting the increasingly numerous travellers, who want to reduce the use of planes or cars for reasons of environmental impact.

Encouraging the use of trains instead of more polluting means of transport is a trend that has also manifested itself in various public initiatives in recent years: in France, three air routes were banned which were also passable by train within a reasonable time and in Germany last summer tickets for 9 euros a month were promoted for travel on regional trains and public transport throughout the country. For now, the main limitations of night trains are the cost of tickets, often higher than those of the plane, and the need for large investments in new and better equipped carriages.

Next May, the new Belgian-Dutch railway company European Sleeper will start offering three times a week night trains from Brussels to Berlin: a night route that was discontinued by German railways several years ago. The European Sleeper has said it will extend these routes to Dresden and Prague starting next year and will introduce one between Amsterdam and Barcelona in 2025.

Elmer van Buuren, who founded European Sleeper, he recounted al Financial Times that the main obstacle to his enterprise is currently the scarcity of available carriages. With the spread of high-speed trains and the lowering of the cost of airline tickets, in fact, night trains have long been neglected and the carriages that are found are old and not very suitable for the needs of today’s travellers. always at Financial Timesthe activist and expert Jon Worth explained that to make the costs of new carriages sustainable, an order of at least 200 or 300 units is needed, a number that only the large national railway companies can afford, which however have so far invested mainly in the daytime and high-speed.

Currently the national company that has made the greatest investments in night routes is the Austrian ÖBB, which with its Nightjet service is the largest operator of night trains in Europe. In May it will start covering the route from Brussels to Berlin with intermediate stops in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and other cities. Furthermore, in the coming months the Nightjet routes from Brussels to Vienna and from Paris to Vienna that were already active three times a week will become daily. An ÖBB spokesman said that in recent months there has been a strong growth in demand for these routes and that seats are often sold out, bringing various complaints from users who think that the lack of availability on the company’s website is due to a malfunction.

Since 2016, Nightjet has also been operating in Italy on the route from Munich/Vienna to Rome, and has subsequently connected, among others, Milan to Munich, and Venice to Vienna and Salzburg. It has recently extended some of its routes to Genoa and La Spezia.

The Swedish national railway company SJ has also inaugurated new night routes between Sweden and Germany a few months ago at the request of the Swedish government, which has said it wants to encourage a more environmentally friendly way of travel. The main destination is Hamburg, because from there it is easier to find trains to other destinations in the rest of Europe.

The French company Midnight Trains has said that starting from 2024 it will introduce new night routes with luxury services – “a hotel on rails” – from Paris to more than ten destinations including Rome, Porto and Edinburgh. Midnight Trains is together with others (including European Sleeper) one of the railway companies that have recently won a call from the European Commission ‘to promote cross-border and long-distance rail passenger transport’.

The trains that make these long distances often have higher costs than those of the plane. Partly this is due to the fact that they have the cost of a train ride and a hotel at the same time. On the other hand, they actually replace a night in a hotel and save on that expense, as well as having become more competitive since, after the pandemic, the cost of flights has increased and it is increasingly difficult to find really cheap offers.

However, the prices of night trains vary according to the class, and whether you choose a private or shared compartment. Night routes are particularly suited to the needs of business travellers, so it is preferable to take a train in the evening and arrive in the city center in the morning rather than waking up at dawn to catch a plane that arrives at the airport at the same time. But some tourists also like them for their old-world charm and for the fact that they offer a slower, less stressful and more socially active, as well as more ecological, way of travelling.