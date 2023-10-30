Home » Nightmare before Xmas Comics&Games. On 16 and 17 December at the Oval – Lingotto
Nightmare before Xmas Comics&Games. On 16 and 17 December at the Oval – Lingotto

Nightmare before Xmas Comics&Games. On 16 and 17 December at the Oval – Lingotto

NIGHTMARE BEFORE XMAS COMICS&GAMES

The ninth edition of the Christmas party will take place on 16 and 17 December at the Oval – Lingotto Fiere

which celebrates 30 years of Tim Burton’s film.

Guest of honor is Steven John Ward, the South African actor who plays Mihawk in the One Piece series.

On 16 and 17 December 2023, Xmas Comics&Games returns to the Oval Lingotto in Turin, for its ninth edition. Two days of great Christmas party for the whole family dedicated to comics, games, videogames, cosplay and cinema.

The public at the Turin event will be able to immerse themselves in the magic world of Jack Skellington: the event, organized by GL Events Italia in joint venture con Just For Funthis year it was in fact “renamed” Nightmare Before Xmas Comics&Gamesin homage to the famous film Nightmare before christmasthe cult film created by Tim Burton and directed by Henry Selick who celebrate right in 2023 i 30 years since its release in cinemas.

Il official poster of the eventcreated by the famous cartoonist Massimiliano Frezzatoit’s a homage to Tim Burton’s atmospheres. These are the words of the Turin artist: Shadow and light! Life is born from death! From the darkest day of the year to the light that every artist turns on with passion. Skeletons dancing among disturbing pumpkins, a sweet look that perhaps hides something disturbing.

During the two-day event, l‘Oval will turn into a magical place: passing through the iconic tree doors representing the various holidays, the public will be able to immerse themselves in a incredible world, dal dark heart Of Halloween Town all’incantata Christmas Town, and will go in search of Father Nachele on an exciting journey between pumpkins, skeletons and bizarre characters.

One area of the pavilion will be dedicated to smaller and will bring the most classic ones to life Christmas atmospherewith a Santa’s little village con elves, and box for posting letters and many themed games and animations.

For the first time in Europe the actor Steven John Ward, directly from the TV series One Piece.

