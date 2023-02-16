Home World Nikki Haley for US presidency: Former US diplomat aspiring to challenge Trump – BBC News 中文
Nikki Haley has an Asian background and is a descendant of Sikh immigrants from Punjabi, India.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina (South Carolina) governor Nikki Haley released a video on February 14, announcing her participation in the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. She became the first Republican to challenge her former boss, former President Donald Trump. BBC North America news editor Gareth Evans tells the story of the Indian immigrant descendant’s journey to become a presidential candidate.

In 2010, at the age of 39, Nikki Haley became the youngest governor of the United States and has since become a prominent figure in the country. Her victory in her home state of South Carolina marked multiple pieces of history — she was the conservative southern state’s first female governor and first Asian-American governor.

Her candidacy was underwhelming from the start. A friend recently told Politico: “It’s one thing that no one thinks she’s going to get elected. We were just ten people who thought she was going to get elected.” Yet her support has steadily grown through grassroots canvassing. , later gaining endorsements from such heavyweights as Mitt Romney (U.S. Senator from Utah and former governor of Massachusetts) and Sarah Palin (former governor of Alaska).

Her victories in male-dominated fields have made her a rising star in the Republican Party, and it is hoped that she can change the party’s image of male dominance. “It’s been a particularly good night for the thousands of people in this state who believe in this underdog campaign,” she told the crowd at a victory rally for governor.

