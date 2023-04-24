Niko Kovač took the player out 19 minutes after introducing him into the game | Sport

Former Croatian football player, and successful coach for years, Niko Kovač, took his player out 19 minutes after sending him onto the field.

Izvor: Twitter/onzemasr/printscreen

During the previous weekend, we saw an interesting situation in the Bundesliga. Although his Wolfsburg played fantastically against Bochum and eventually recorded a convincing victory (5:1), the Croatian coach Niko Kovač he found himself in the spotlight for something else entirely. The former coach of Bayern introduced reserve striker Omar Marmus (24) into the game at halftime, but he only 19 minutes later decided it was a mistake.

Although Wolfsburg had a convincing advantage that Bochum could not threaten, the Croatian took the strong striker out of the game and thus humiliated him in front of the whole world, after less than 20 minutes of football. Many were shocked by such changes, but Kovač had some sort of explanation for his actions.

“I didn’t like what I saw in the first ten minutes when he was on the field. We should have closed the middle better and defended better. I told Omar before he entered the game that he had to pay better attention defensively, and I told him that during the match as well. I simply wasn’t satisfied with how he played defensively and that’s why I decided to take him out of the game,” explained the Croatian coach who led Eintracht and Bayern in Germany.

By the way, during this season, Omar Marmus played 31 matches for Wolfsburg and scored six goals. He would probably be more effective if he got a little more minutes on the field, especially when his team has a convincing advantage.