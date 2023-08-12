nikola ćetković before the derby fighter railwayman | Sport

Due to injury, Nikola Ćetković cannot help his teammates in the premier league game of the season.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

This Saturday (8:45 p.m.), Borca players will play the first Premier League match against Željezničar at “Grbavica” after being eliminated from the European scene.

In this duel, the coach of Banja Luka, Vinko Marinović, will not be able to count on the first goalkeeper Nikola Ćetković, who is in the return match of the second round of qualification for the League of Conferences. tore the anterior cruciate ligament of the kneeand he is facing a several-month absence from the Premier League fields.

Given that Bojan Pavlović is also absent after appendicitis surgery, Borac brought him to the position between the posts Milan Mijatović, member of the Montenegrin national teamand a few hours before the match with the Sarajevo team, Ćetković supported him, as well as other teammates, on the way to the desired positive outcome.

“We all know how important this match is for us and for our club. I believe in you, I’m sorry that I can’t be with you to help you as much as I can. I believe in you, with all my heart, and the whole city is with you. Hey, Fighter“, Ćetković announced with a video, which was published on the club’s social networks.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

