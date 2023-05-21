Home » Nikola Đurišić at NBA testing video clip | Sports
Nikola Đurišić at NBA testing video clip | Sports

Nikola Đurišić at NBA testing video clip | Sports

The young Serbian basketball player Nikola Đurišić is trying to convince the leaders of the NBA teams that he belongs in the strongest league in the world.

As things stand now, Denver, led by Nikola Jokić, and Miami, whose ranks include newcomer Nikola Jović, will fight for the NBA title, and Mega continues to send material to the USA. At this year’s draft, the small club from the Belgrade neighborhood of Braće Jerković will represent the greatest talent of Serbian basketball, Nikola Đurišić, and NBA scouts better pay attention to him.

Two Serbian players – in addition to Nikola there is also Tristan Vukčević who “missed out” to Željko Obradović – are currently in America and in training show that they are ready for an opportunity in one of the best teams in the world. Đurišić, if elected, will continue the long streak of Mega, which regularly sends talented players to the other side of the world, across the Atlantic Ocean. And they regularly blow your mind there!

A great opportunity for NBA executives to see wing player Nikola Djurišić (19) in action, who is training in Chicago.“, states the tweet, which quickly became viral and was seen by tens of thousands of basketball fanatics. There is no doubt that Đurišić will attract the attention of certain teams during the testing, especially when it is taken into account that he comes from the “factory” that in previous years the best source of quality European players for the NBA See what he’s doing on the court:

It has been clear for months that French basketball player Victor Vembanjama will be the first pick in the 2023 draft and he will be picked up by the San Antonio Spurs before the new season. We will find out if anyone will “notice” Nikola Đurišić and Tristan Vukčević in the next month on June 22, when the draft will be held.

