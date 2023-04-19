Nikola Grujić Gruja about Anđela Đuričić | Fun

Nikola Grujić Gruja commented on Anđela Đuričić and Zvezdan Slavnić, after last year he himself was on the pillar of shame due to public fraud.

Source: YouTube/Grand Magazin Tv Grand/Zadruga official

“I don’t take it upon myself and I don’t let anyone bully me. There was and will be a fight, it is neither the first nor the last. Simply, if some drugged people came here, if they attacked and harassed you, you certainly wouldn’t have wonderful reactions. I just don’t let anyone live over me, I’d rather get beaten up than run away somewhere and let someone bully me“, Gruja said and then commented on the events in the Cooperative, stating that no one has said anything negative to him since he left the reality show. Given that he himself cheated on his ex-wife publicly, in front of the Cooperative’s cameras, he commented on current events.



See description THAT SAME ANGEL KILLED ME IN THE TERM WITH MORALISATION! He also cheated on his wife in the Cooperative and was lynched – Now he is in the SAME PLACE! Hide description Source: TV PinkNo. picture: 8

1 / 8 Source: TV PinkNo. picture: 8

2 / 8 Source: YouTube/Zadruga Official/printscreenNo. picture: 8

3 / 8 AD Source: YouTube/Zadruga OfficialNo. picture: 8

4 / 8 Source: YouTube/Zadruga OfficialNo. picture: 8

5 / 8 Source: Kurir, Nemanja NikolićNo. picture: 8

6 / 8 AD Source: Kurir, Nemanja NikolićNo. picture: 8

7 / 8 Source: Kurir, Nemanja NikolićNo. picture: 8

8 / 8

“I never watched Zadruga before I entered, nor after I left. Not one day. When I realized that the emphasis was only on those conflicts, I wanted to leave after a few days. I heard that it was the most popular format in which I would promote myself, and guided by that, I entered,” the singer explained and admitted that he was satisfied with his relationship with his wife at the time, but that they had drifted apart. “I didn’t think we drifted apart emotionally, like which she always said. And then, as soon as you let someone else get close to you, get under your skin and into your heart, then you understand“, he said in the program “Grand Magazin” and added: “If it turns out sometime after some time that everything I did there was worth it, entered into another relationship and ended the previous relationship, that it was right with that person, then I won’t say I regret it“.

As someone who experienced Golgotha ​​last season and felt everything on his back, he commented on the love triangle – Zvezdan Slavnić, Anđela Đuričić and Ana Ćurčić.

“I can only say that this same Angela killed me in terms of moralizing, as well as my girlfriend with whom I was in the reality show. She didn’t say anything to her, and now she is in her place. Suddenly it’s OK and suddenly everything is possible, love and emotion can happen to someone, and I didn’t have the right to that last year. Most of the people who condemned me last year, now some of you support this“, he said, and when asked if there was love between Zvezdan and Anđela, he only answered: “It has nothing to do with the brain“.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!