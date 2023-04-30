Nikola Jokić and Denver are out of the NBA playoffs, according to ESPN | Sport

ESPN reporters predict that Nikola Jokic and Denver will lose to Phoenix in the semifinals of the Western Conference of the NBA League.

Source: Profimedia

Nikola Jokic and Denver will lose to Phoenix in the semifinals of the Western Conference. This is how the journalists of the “ESPN” portal, who presented their predictions about the upcoming series between the Nuggets and the Sans, predict. In the vote that was published on their official website, 12 of them voted for the team led by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and only four were on the side of Michael Malone’s lineup.

Among the journalists who voted for the Serbian center team were: Bobby Marks, Ramona Shelburne, Om Jangmisuk and Jerry Bembry, they all expect that the last, seventh game, will solve the question of passing and that Denver will pass with a score of 4-3. When it comes to the journalists who voted for the Suns, they were mostly predicted to win the series in six matches.

Denver fans also saw it, and they got even tougher after such forecasts. “I’m surprised four of them chose the Nuggets. It will be a really nice feeling when we get this series“, wrote Mark, one of the fans of the team led by Jokić. This will probably be one more motive for Malone and his chosen ones. The first match will be played on the night between Saturday and Sunday (2:30 Serbian time), and if will play the “master”, the seventh duel is scheduled for May 14, the date is still unknown. The first two duels are played in Denver, the next two in Phoenix, and then the households change alternately if the series is extended. The team that first wins four games.