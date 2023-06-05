Nikola Jokić and Denver lost to Miami in the NBA Finals | Sports

Nikola Jokić and Denver will have to “bite down” after the defeat at home and Miami’s tie in the NBA Finals series at 1:1.

Source: Profimedia

Serbian basketball player Nikola Jokić failed to take advantage of the home field with his Denver team and was defeated in the second game of the NBA Finals 111:108 (26:23, 25:34, 24:26, 36:25). Miami made a big “break” on the almost impregnable ground in Colorado and thus significantly complicated the path of Somborac to the championship ring.

Miami started and finished the match better, while Denver played better during the second and third periods when they “flirted” with a double-digit advantage, however, they did not enter the end in the best way and Miami used that to celebrate on their court as Murray missed a three-pointer for overtime. Now the score in the series is 1:1 and theoretically Miami has a big advantage before the two games in Florida, but we should not forget that during these playoffs they knew how to lose at home.

And this night Nikola Jokic was the best individual in the ranks of Denver with 41 points (16 of 28 from the game), he had 11 rebounds, but only four assists, which means that Miami decided to cover his teammates better and “forced” the Serbian center to shoot more. Also, Jokić lost five balls, but the biggest reason for the defeat is the weak play of the rest of his team.

Jamal Murray scored only 18 points and had ten assists in 39 minutes on the floor, while the team’s third scorer was Aaron Gordon with only 12 points, and only Bruce Brown was in double figures with 11. Michael Porter Jr. played disastrously and scored is only five points, with only one three-pointer hit in six attempts. For the team’s third-highest-paid star, that’s below every NBA Finals level.

As for Miami, the points were “spread out better”, so this was another playoff game in which Jimmy Butler, as the team’s best player – was not the best scorer. He scored 21 points, as did Adebayo, while Gabe Vincent added 23 while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. Max Strus also added 14 points.

The next match between Miami and Denver will be played on the field in Florida on the night of Wednesday to Thursday from 2:30, where the “heat” will have the opportunity to take the lead in the playoffs.