Nikola Jokić angry with his teammates because of shots | Sports

Nikola Jokić didn’t want to let the ESPN reporter say something that wasn’t true!

Izvor: Youtube/printscreen/Chaz NBA/House of Highlights

Nikola Jokic is after the fifth game of the NBA Finals, in which Denver broke Mosque and came to the first NBA titles in history, was in a very good mood. However, at the game he was more nervous than usual!

In the third quarter of the match, he got very angry with his teammates and was seen hitting and waving his hands and yelling at one of his teammates on the bench, and ESPN’s Tim McMann was interested in why he did that.

In the third quarter, we saw that emotions worked, you broke chairs, you shouted at your teammates… Why did you do that and what was their reaction“, Mekmen asked, and he was thinking of this situation:


Nikola Jokić shouts at his teammates
Source: YouTube/Chaz NBA

Nikola did not like this question and immediately let the journalist know: “I didn’t break the chairs, but I love how you made it look bigger than it is!

He explained that he shouted at his teammates because he was not satisfied with their shot selection, but he reminded that he regularly encourages his team and that it all depends on the moment.

“Yes, I yelled at them because we were only shooting threes then, and I think it’s better to have easy layups and score points. In that situation, a point means a lot, especially in a low-scoring game where neither we nor they hit shots . I think they ‘kill’ easy points. In such situations, emotions work. Yes, I shouted at them, but they are used to it. Sometimes I cheer for them, sometimes I shout at them, it’s all part of the family and the team,” explained Nikola Jokić .

See also  Greece towards new elections after the victory of Prime Minister Mitsotákis' conservative party

