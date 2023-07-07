Nikola Jokić buys beer in a store in Goražde | Sport

Nikola Jokić was filmed in Goražde buying beer and juice with his friends.

Nikola Jokić is not a typical basketball player, not only because of his playing style, but also because of his character. While the biggest NBA stars enjoy expensive destinations, Jokić couldn’t wait to return to his native Sombor and watch horse races and listen to Aca Pejović, before going to Italy. In the meantime, Jokić was spotted in Bosnia and Herzegovinamore precisely in Goražde where he entered a store!

According to the Sarajevo portal “Klix”, while traveling through Goražde, Jokić stopped at a store to buy beer and juice, and the cashier Dina didn’t recognize him, but she correctly guessed that he was a basketball player. “Oh son, you’re only big for basketball”said the saleswoman and caused general laughter.

Brother Jokic casually buys a pub in Gorazd. And even more strongly, the saleswoman told him, “How tall you are, you should have been a basketball player.”pic.twitter.com/BMfgCjdSu3 — Hide Nakaa (@hidenakaaa)July 6, 2023

“I was in the city when they called me and said do you know that Nikola Jokić is in our market. This worker called me and said that Nikola and his friends stopped for him to pass with a forklift to do work, and then they entered the market for a drink and some small things. They were kind and in a good mood. No one could believe it, but it happens. Dina, the cashier, made us all laugh. Of course, we shared the videos. Raja was delighted to meet her, but we are sorry that we didn’t have a chance to talk a bit. Nikola, but also everyone else, is always welcome in Goražde and with us.” Dino Zorlak, owner of the market, told the aforementioned portal.

See also what Jokic’s return to Sombor looked like after he won a championship ring with Denver this summer, otherwise the first in the history of this franchise, while the news is coming that despite the fantastic season, the title name of the video game NBA 2K24 is not Kobe Bryant.



Nikola Jokić buys beer in Goražde! The cashier didn't recognize him, so she laughed until tears: "Oh my son, how big are you…" (VIDEO)

