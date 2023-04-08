Home World Nikola Jokić foul in the first second of the game | Sport
Nikola Jokić has certainly never committed a foul this quickly

Source: YouTube/Chaz NBA

Literally in the first second of the game Utah – Denver, Serbian center Nikoli Jokić a personal foul was called. The referee judged that he illegally put his hand on Utah center Udoku Azubike. Many immediately estimated that it must be the fastest foul in the history of the NBA. Look at that situation:


Source: YouTube/Chaz NBA

Given that Denver has a score of 52-28 and secured the first place in the Western standings before the playoffs, Jokic and his team started the match in Salt Lake City with the strongest team, but apparently without a pronounced competitive motive. The home team used that to score 32 points in the first quarter and take a 15:2 lead. However, the Nuggets were slowly picking up the pace and warming up for the playoffs, which is why coach Michael Malone sent them to the field.

The Nuggets will finish the season on Sunday, with a game against the Sacramento Kings at home, and then the main thing will begin – the attack on the title.

